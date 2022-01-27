Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.