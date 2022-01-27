Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Up 5%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $281.72 and last traded at $281.72. Approximately 11,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 277,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.09 and a 200 day moving average of $283.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

