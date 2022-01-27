MonaCoin Price Reaches $0.99 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $65.29 million and $869,197.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

