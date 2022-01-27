Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.09

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and traded as low as $102.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 544 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

