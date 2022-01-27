Monero Classic Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $25,173.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00400857 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

