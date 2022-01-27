MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.96. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

