MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $65,542,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.