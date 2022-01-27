Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.09 Million

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report sales of $321.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $325.50 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $378.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.