Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.