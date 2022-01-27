Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.72

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 13651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

