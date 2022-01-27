Moonriver Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.83 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $206.68 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $72.39 or 0.00200649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.50 or 0.06603897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.20 or 0.99991745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00051622 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,244,418 coins and its circulating supply is 2,855,178 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.