Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $367.80

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.80 ($4.96) and traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.26). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.36), with a volume of 174,888 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.44).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 352.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £921.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

