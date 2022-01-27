Morgan Stanley Boosts Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target to €11.60

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €11.40 ($12.95) to €11.60 ($13.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

