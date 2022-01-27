Morgan Stanley Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $151.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.