Morgan Stanley Cuts ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 2,385.00

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKWBF. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,800 ($37.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,806.25.

RKWBF stock traded down $44.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.71. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.87 and its 200-day moving average is $459.24. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

