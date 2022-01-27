Morgan Stanley Cuts Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 200

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.75.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,147. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.