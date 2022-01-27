Morgan Stanley Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $24.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,579. 2U has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

