Morgan Stanley Lowers Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target to $16.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MNDT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 115,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,191. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

