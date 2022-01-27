Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 33.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MS traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 325,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510,227. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

