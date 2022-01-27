Morgan Stanley Raises Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 221

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 104,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

