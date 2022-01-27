Morgan Stanley Raises Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 221

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 104,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.