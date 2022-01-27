Morgan Stanley Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $101.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STX. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ STX traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.15. 337,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

