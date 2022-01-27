Morgan Stanley Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $167.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,433. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 44.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after buying an additional 318,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.