Morgan Stanley Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $167.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.
Shares of TEL traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,433. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 44.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after buying an additional 318,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
