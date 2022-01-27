Morgan Stanley Raises The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,160

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.01) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,442.00.

The Weir Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 39,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

