Morgan Stanley Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $208.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $234.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,483,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,047,986,000 after acquiring an additional 235,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,292,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,119,000 after acquiring an additional 599,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

