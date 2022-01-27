Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,312.50 ($17.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,369.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,344.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £698.32 million and a P/E ratio of 44.50. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24).

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($387.21). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.61) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($422.56). Insiders purchased a total of 308 shares of company stock worth $407,935 over the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

