Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $227.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

