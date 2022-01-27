Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MPVDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a positive return on equity of 52.33%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

