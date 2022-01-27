MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 99,200.0% in January

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 99,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

MPZZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,933. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

