mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 86.2% in January

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

mPhase Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 28,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

