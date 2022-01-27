Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

