Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,240 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

