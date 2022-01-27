Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,412,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.