MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $493.85. 21,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,834. MSCI has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $589.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.90.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

