mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $11.44 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

