mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $11.44 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040662 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

