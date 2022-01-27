mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $275,526.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,699.30 or 0.99370715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022407 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00438982 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

