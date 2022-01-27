MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 1,676.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,293. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.