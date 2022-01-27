Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Mueller Industries (LON:MLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

LON:MLI opened at GBX 189 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.39. The stock has a market cap of £549.59 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 177 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.75).

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.