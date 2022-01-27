Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,967.19

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $12,967.19 and $508.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

