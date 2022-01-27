Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.43

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 230195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.