Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

