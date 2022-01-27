Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

