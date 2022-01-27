MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.03

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $9.45. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 133,082 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.20%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

