My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.85 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $814,584.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

