Myriad One Day Volume Reaches $62.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000141 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,216,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.