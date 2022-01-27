MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Financial Comparison

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 2.03 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -26.07 Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.41 N/A N/A N/A

Lulus Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Lulus Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88 Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.82%. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 96.02%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23% Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

