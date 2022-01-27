Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBTX. UBS Group lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

