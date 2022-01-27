Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 6,000.0% in January

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NANX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,302. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

