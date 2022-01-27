NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.64

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 32688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

