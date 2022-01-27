Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $356.27

Shares of Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356.27 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 331.25 ($4.47), with a volume of 1472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85.

Napster Group Company Profile (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

