Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $238.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average is $196.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.